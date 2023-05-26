Wike Solicits Support for Fubara’s Administration

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has appealed to Rivers people to support the government of Siminalaye Fubara and his deputy governor-elect, Prof. Ngozi Odu, assuring them that his successor would surpass his record of success.

Wike made the call just as he announced the dissolution of Rivers State Executive Council and expressed gratitude to the cabinet members for their corporative service to the government and the state.

The Rivers State Governor stressed that if Fubara’s administration fails, it will mean that all that made it possible for him to emerge as the next governor, have failed.

Governor Wike spoke yesterday, at a public lecture and book presentation in his honour in Port Harcourt.

He appreciated that his administration enjoyed tremendous support from leaders and people of Rivers State.

“I have that belief that the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect will do very well. He is somebody you can rely on. His yes is yes, that I can tell you.

“He is an accountant, they are very conservative. They don’t spend money anyhow. They spend the money where they know it will be useful. So, don’t rate us as the same.”

But he is a very good person,” Wike said.

The governor urged Rivers people to understand that no two persons are the same and therefore, should not expect the same level of relationship they experienced under his administration with the incoming government.

“Don’t compare that the way I relate with you should be the way the incoming administration must relate with you, no. We have different styles but what’s important is being able to deliver what will make out people to be happy,” he said.

Wike, however, enthused that Fubara will be committed to deliver on what will make Rivers people happy.

“When people were struggling to be governors, he never one day came to me to say sir, I am interested. Only those don’t have interest of the State were those masquerading themselves, running around, those who I know that would sell the State the next day and I think God they have all left,”he said.

He emphasised that the journey had not been easy, but with focus, commitment and help from God, he surmounted the challenges.

“If Rivers people were not in support of our administration, we would not have been encouraged to do what we have done. And so I say to all of you our leaders, Rivers people that I appreciate every support you have given to us since 2015.”

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has dissolved the Rivers State Executive Council and expressed gratitude to the cabinet members for their corporative service to the government and the state.

The Rivers State governor announced the dissolution yesterday evening, after the State Executive Council special valedictory session yesterday.

Governor Wike directed all the commissioners to hand over government property in their custody to the permanent secretary or most senior director in their respective ministries.

He commended members of the cabinet for their immense sacrifices, commitment and dedication to service , which he said was responsible for the transformation the state had undergone in the past eight years.

He said: “Everybody is saying today that we have done well, no one person did well, everybody did well. The governor alone cannot on his own be in charge of everywhere. The governor needs people who will work for him. All he does is from time to time find out whether things are moving on well or not.

“So, that I have done well, for me, is not about me. Those that are responsible for our state shining today, are all of you who are seated here, who have worked from morning till night. I want to sincerely thank you for the support.”

Governor Wike said all those who served as cabinet members can confidently return home with their shoulders high having successfully changed the narrative of governance in the country.

“Be happy to say, yes, I participated when they said Rivers State became one of the leading states in this country; when they said there was infrastructure revolution in the State, when they said we stood our ground and challenged the authorities. We stood our ground and fought the federal government when we know they have violated the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.