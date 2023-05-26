Tinubu Seeks Good Health, Strength, Wisdom to Rule

.Pledges to revamp nation’s economy, tackle insecurity tame poverty

.Buhari takes President-elect on guided tour of his office

.Wishes Tinubu success as he prepares to assume office

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked God to give him good and steady health, strength and required wisdom as he assumes duty as Nigerian Presiden May 29.

Speaking Friday after President Muhammadu Buhari took him on a guided tour of the State House, Abuja after the Juma’at prayer, Tinubu declared that his prayer was for the Lord to make him healthy as he begins his four-year tenure as nation’s number one citizen.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Tinubu who was responding to questions from a television reporter after the tour said he prayed to God to give him strength, wisdom and good health to run the affairs of the nation.

He urged Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress’s change agenda.

He also spoke on his “Renewed Hope” agenda to revamp Nigeria’s economy, tackle security and poverty reduction, and what generally Nigerians should expect of him.

Also speaking, President Buhari said it was an honour and extraordinary privilege to serve the nation and wished the incoming President success as he prepares to take office.

The President had earlier conducted the incoming President around his own office building and other affiliated offices including the Executive Council Chamber, Tea Room, the Press Gallery, and the State House Banquet Hall.

The President-elect took all explanations and interacted freely with the President and acknowledged State House officials as they went round. They also spoke at personal levels.

The duo, who were at the Press Gallery of the State House followed by a large entourage of state officials and security personnel, were guided on the tour by the State Chief of Protocols (SCoP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

At the Press Gallery, which is an adjoining office to the Council Chambers of the State House, the two leaders who stood for a couple of minutes, listening to Kazaure, however, did not speak to reporters who were itching to ask them probing questions.

A similar exercise took place at the Vice President’s Wing of the State House on Thursday, when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also guided the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on tour of the wing.