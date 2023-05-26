Stakeholders Frown at Inclusion of Aerospace in Aviation Ministry

Chinedu Eze

Recently the Ministry of Aviation changed its name to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace but this new name does not sit well with many stakeholders in the industry who argued that Aviation and Aerospace were two different sectors of study, even though both have to do with airspace management.

Aerospace is a term used to collectively refer to the atmosphere and outer space and it is the space comprising the earth’s atmosphere and the space beyond, while aviation, on the other hand, means flying of aircraft or operating a plane on the earth’s airspace. Aviation has to do with all things that are aircraft-related within the earth’s atmosphere.

Besides, the stakeholders also argued the extent to which Nigeria has developed its aerospace to mark it out and add it to the Ministry of Aviation, remarking that Nigeria has not even developed its aviation well to delve into aerospace.

Former Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that the Ministry of Aviation should review the new name, saying that combining aviation and aerospace in the way it was done does not make sense and it is not necessary.

Demuren who is aeronautical engineer said a lot of people in the industry were concerned about the new name, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, remarking that it might not have been thought through before deciding to put the two names together. He added that Nigeria was yet to finished addressing its aviation challenges and has no reason to burden itself with aerospace, including the establishment of a national airline, Nigeria Air.

Speaking in the same vein, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, told THISDAY that while aviation deals with aeroplane and flights within the earth’s surface, aerospace deals with aeronautics and flight into space, adding that aerospace deals with design and maintenance of space craft.

“Aviation deals with flights within earthly destinations, airspace management and related services. Aviation deals with flights that caps 60, 000 feet above sea level, which airspace deals with flight from 120, 000 feet and into the outer space. Aerospace should go to the Ministry of Science and Technology. That is where research on aerospace can be enhanced. The US Department of Transportation is not involved in aerospace; rather, it is involved with air transport, rail and others,

Sanusi said.