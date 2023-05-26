  • Friday, 26th May, 2023

Nigerian Army Improves Cognitive Skills of Personnel to Enhance Operations

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Signals, Major General Nosakhare Ugbo, has said that the ongoing cognitive skills conference would enhance the proficiency of military personnel in their operations within and outside the country.

Ugbo made this remark while fielding questions from journalists at the opening of the three-day leadership workshop of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration in Lagos.

He said in his keynote address that “what we are doing today is training leaders that will aid troops in combat. Every leader has a role to play in addressing challenges.

“The leaders should be capable of taking through and very thoroughly to arrive at decisions that will impact positively on the outcome of the actions we take in combat.” 

Speaking on the theme, “The Importance of Cognitive Skills in Leadership within a Complex Environment,” the commandant said that “the duty of the leader is to read the situation and ensure that based on the circumstances on ground, and the resources he has, he can deal decisively with whatever is before him.”

He also argued that once the thinking ability and cognitive skills of the personnel are accelerated, they could appreciate the generality of the situation in the fields and arrive at a significant decision.

On his part, the Chief Host and Commandant of Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, Brigadier General Julius Osifo, noted that the ongoing training would augment the cognitive skills of the participants for optimal performance.

He also encouraged the personnel to take advantage of the leadership seminar for maximum development.

