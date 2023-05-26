NDDC Lauds National Assembly for Passing N876bn Budget

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has commended members of the House of Representatives for concurring with the Senate to pass the N876 billion budget of the Commission for the 2023 financial year.



The Commission particularly commended the House for the expeditious consideration and adoption of the report of the House Committee on NDDC, chaired by Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, noting that the exercise was expedient in order not to let the people of the region suffer from further delays



Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who made the commendation in an interview at the Commission headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that the approval of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, followed that of the Senate on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The NDDC boss said the passage of the budget was a significant milestone in the development of the Niger Delta region, and that the budget would enable the commission to continue to provide critical infrastructure and services to the people of the region.



“We are grateful to both the Senate and the House of Representatives for their support and commitment to developing the Niger Delta region. The passage of this budget will enable us to continue providing critical infrastructure and services to our people,” he said.

Ogbuku expressed delight that the House also approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for extension of the implementation period of the capital component of the 2022 budget by six months, from June to December 2023.



The NDDC chief executive officer pledged to ensure that the funds allocated in the budget were used judiciously and through due process, stating that the NDDC would work assiduously to see that its projects were completed on time and to the highest standards.



He declared: “We are committed to ensuring that every kobo allocated in this budget is used for its intended purpose. We will work tirelessly to ensure that our projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.”



Ogbuku, therefore, urged all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region not to relent in their support for the NDDC in its efforts to develop the region, saying the Commission needed the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to achieve its mandate.