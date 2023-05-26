  • Friday, 26th May, 2023

Kano State Government Clears Doguwa of Criminal Charges

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government, yesterday, cleared the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, from the murder charges against him, saying “there is no substantial evidence to link him.”


Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Muhammad Lawan, told reporters in his office that, “We think that we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable Homicide against Ado Doguwa”


“The statements of those implicated were full of contradictions. And apart from their contradictory statements, we couldn’t find medical evidence to prove that the death of the deceased persons was caused by Alhassan Ado Doguwa.


“We think we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable Homicide against Ado Doguwa. Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we think we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against the Doguwa.
“This is because we cannot find sufficient evidence to link him with the offences because we are faced with exculpatory evidence for and against him. And the statements of those that implicated him were full of contradictions,” he said.

