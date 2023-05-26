Firm Moves to Improve Digital Services in Nigeria

Chinedu Eze

Legend, a highly resources digital services provider of broadband, fin-tech and mobile, said it would fill a vacuum occasioned by the increase in demand of data in Nigeria, which shot up during the COVID-19 lockdown and recently during the attempts to change to new currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The company said that it carried out a study to know the gap between demand and supply of digital services in Nigeria and came to the conclusion that unless there is increased provision of digital services, the growing demand would not be met by service providers, hence it deployed all its recourses to fill this gap in demand by launching ‘My Legend App’ to boost the provision of its services.

The company having realised that majority of its customers did not work, school or have majority of their entertainment over the internet before COVID-19, knew it has to boost its services to meet the surging demand.

“After a critical study and analysis of our environment, Legend formally launched a solution; My Legend App, which has been developed as a result of extensive research into customer service and designed to provide top-notch access to the Legend ecosystem. At the heart of My Legend App is our commitment to ensuring that our customers have a seamless experience when using our services.

“It eliminates the need to go through third parties or cumbersome media to reach our support function which will respond to you interactively. It also enables you track your tickets and enquiries so you never have to worry about insufficient information on your Legend services. The App is available on both iOS and Android platforms, and you can download it for free from the App Store or Google Play,” the company said in a statement.