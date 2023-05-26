FG Flags Off Re-awarded N95.9bn Akure-Ado Ekiti Road Project

Fidelis David in Akure

The federal government yesterday flagged-off the rewarded dualisation of the 50 km Akure -Ado Road project, which was expected to gulp N95.9 billion.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the cancellation of the 2020 contract awarded to Dantata & Sawoe for the reconstruction of the road which had faced setbacks.



However, flagging off the project in Akure, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the road after completion would stimulate economic activities and ease of doing business between the Ondo and Ekiti as well as other neighbouring states of Kogi, Osun and Kwarra.

“The Akure/Ado Ekiti road would be adequately catered for from the second phase of the NNPC Tax Credit Scheme, which is meant for funding of critical infrastructure development in the country.



“This road is going to cost over N90 billion. The federal government has forsaken some revenue so that you can have a road.

“I have also come to tell you that Buhari’s government will be leaving behind, sustainable development. Whether I am in office or not, this road will be built. In fact, two days ago, I signed the advance payment guarantee request for the release of the monies to the contractors”, he explained.

According to him, the project was awarded for a combined sum of N95.9 billion and would be simultaneously taken from Akure and Ado Ekiti ends separately by the two new contractors.



The part of the project which would start from the Akure end was awarded to Messers Sam Chase Nig. Ltd/Messers Horizon Construction Co. Ltd at the sum of N46,684,481,745.44, while the one from the Ado/Ikere end was awarded to Kopek Construction Co. Ltd, at the sum of N49,295,088,593.98.

Fashola, however, said the road construction was expected to be completed within 24 months.



In his goodwill message, Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, represented by Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, thanked the federal government for the project, calling on the two contractors, Samchase construction and Kopek construction company to resume to site immediately.



His Ekiti state counterpart, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who was also represented by the State Head of Service, Dele Agbede, said the project would put an end to the hardship confronted by residents of the two states.

The Minister of State for Transportation, PAdemola Adegoroye, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking such drastic step to ensure that the project fully takes off before the end of his administration stressed that he had made the reconstruction of the road one of his priorities since he assumed office as Minister.