EFCC Launches Investigation into Late Sir Alakija’s Lagos Property

Sunday Okobi

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into the property of late Sir Adeyemo Alakija, which is located at No 10 Keffi Street, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos, following a petition to the commission by two of the grandchildren of Alakija, over the undated Vesting Deed prepared by Messers O. Akindeko registered at the Federal Land Registry, Ikoyi, allegedly made by two executors of the Will of late Alakija over his property at Lagos.

According to a family source, the petition dated November 28, 2022, was filed by Ms. Modupe Alakija and Ms. Oreoluwa Alakija, children of the first twin son of late Sir Alakija, Taiwo Alakija, who is also deceased.

In the petition, the duo claimed that the property is a family property and does not belong solely to Mr. Alaba Alakija, who is claiming that by the undated Vesting Deed, he is the sole owner of the property.

They claimed that the registered undated Vesting Deed in the name of two deceased executors of the Will of late Sir Adeyemo Alakija is a forged document.

The Vesting Deed was delivered for registration on August 6, 2015, allegedly by Dr. Afolabi Alakija, who died in 1982, an executor of the Will of Sir Alakija and himself a son of late Sir Alakija.

EFCC, which is investigating the matter, was said to have at some point brought into their custody the person in whom the property was allegedly vested by the alleged forged undated registered Vesting Deed, Alaba Alakija, for questioning. He was said to have at the time put up the property for sale or lease.

The crime commission has, however, marked the property under investigation to prevent any incident that would impinge on its investigation.