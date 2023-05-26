  • Friday, 26th May, 2023

Buhari Guides Tinubu on Tour of State House

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, round the State House on a guided tour of the seat of government.

The duo walked into the Press Gallery of the State House after participating in the Jumat prayers at the State House Mosque.

President Buhari and his successor, followed by a large entourage of state officials and security personnel, were guided on the tour by the State Chief of Protocols (SCoP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

At the Press Gallery, which is an adjoining office to the Council Chambers of the State House, the two leaders who stood for a couple of minutes, listening to their guide, Kazaure, however, did not speak to reporters who were itching to ask them probing questions.

A similar exercise took place at the Vice President’s Wing of the State House on Thursday, when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also guided the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on tour of the wing.

