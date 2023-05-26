2023: APGA Elects State Executive, Vows to Take over Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Bayelsa State Chapter, basking in the euphoria of winning two House of Assembly seats in at the just concluded election in the state, has vowed to win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state come November 11.



The party, which elected a new state executive council to pilot the affairs of the party for another four year, said the party was capable of winning the November governorship election by popular vote to end the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state



Speaking during the State Elective Congress in Yenagoa, Chairman of the electoral committee, who was also the Deputy National Treasurer of the party, John Daweibi Sokari, said the election which returned Brisibe Kpodoh as chairman was peaceful, “unlike other states, where they fight and wound themselves.”

Sokari charged the new executive committee, which has been able to win two seats in the 24 member State House of Assembly to work together to ensure that the party took over the Creek Haven Government House.



“This is a good starting point, in the sense that in the state, it has always been 24 over 24 assembly members for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but for now, it is no longer 24 over 24. And that is a welcomed development.



“The conduct of the elective congress was peaceful, not like other states where they fight, wound themselves, but here it is peaceful and orderly. I have already charged them that they should work together, not just having their positions and sit down, they have to work hard, at least to uplift the party in the state.”



A member of the three-man electoral committee and lawmaker-elect representing Nembe Constituency 1, Oteigbanyo George-Braah, said, “The APGA in Bayelsa state is noted for conducting themselves in a very peaceful manner, when it comes to congresses, conventions, and other meetings.

“And today as you can see, state congresses were conducted in a family manner for all the positions. The affirmations with a voice vote showed tht there is unity in the party. We pray that the November elections would be peaceful and then the will of the people would prevail.”