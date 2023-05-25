Shaibu Says Edo Ready to Host Nigeria’s First Gold Label Race at Okpekpe 

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has said that the state is ready to host the first Gold label 10km road race in Nigeria.

Shaibu said in Benin on Wednesday that everything arrangement is in place for the world-class race.

“We are ready to host another world-class event come Saturday in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State,” said Shaibu who assured stakeholders of adequate security.

Shaibu is delighted the race has continued to grow from being the first to be granted a label race in 2015 to becoming the first 10km gold label race in Nigeria.

“Our real target is the platinum. We want to score another first by being the first Platinum road race not only in Nigeria but in Africa this time around.

“Okpekpe has always come with innovations and I am delighted runners can download their photos this time around.’.

The deputy governor was presented with his running bid for Saturday’s race and he has promised to improve on his time.

“Last year I ran a new personal best and I am determined to run faster than that this year’.

Meanwhile the race will be live on Supersport and AIT this year. It will also be live streamed on Okpekpe Facebook page.