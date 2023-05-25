Osinbajo Takes Vice President-elect Shettima on Familiarization Tour of State House

*Tinubu will hit the ground running from May 29, says Shettima

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Four days to the end of the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday took Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on familiarization tour of his wing of the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after the tour, Shettima said: “At the instance of Vice President, who is a friend, a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me. Yes, cross fertilization of ideas.”

Asked how soon Nigerians should expect the impact of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency, the former two-term governor of Borno state said: “I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one. He does not have the luxury of time. And I will be the Vice President I don’t want to be presumptuous, I don’t want to make loud proclamation but my interaction with him has shown that we will hit the ground running from day one.”

On his conferment earlier on Friday with the GCON national honour, he said, “it was a historical experience, a humbling experience.

“We are what we are not because of our intellect, not because of our physical prowess, not because of our pedigree or political sagacity. It’s just a gift from God to humanity, four years or eight years in this time.

“I believe is a humbling experience, is a call to national duty and by God’s grace we need the support of all of you, especially the media to succeed. So, I wish to implore all of you to join us in building a new Nigeria.”