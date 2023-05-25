FG Floats Cooperative Scheme for Ex-agitators





Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has launched the Presidential Amnesty Programme Cooperative Society Limited (PAPCOSOL), a new initiative designed to enthrone a more sustainable empowerment and reintegration scheme for the 30,000-strong ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region.

The cooperative scheme, which already has a seed capital of N1.5 billion for take-off, was launched yesterday, in Abuja, by the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), amid plaudits by various stakeholders.

Ndiomu, who disclosed that PAPCOSOL comprising eminent personalities, including top leaders of the ex-agitators on the advisory board, was aimed at ensuring a more viable means of livelihood for ex-agitators with socio-economic development of their communities and the Niger-Delta region in general as an intended consequence.

He recalled that over the years, the PAP had implemented various reintegration initiatives broadly built around training and empowerment /employment of its listed beneficiaries, but with less than stellar results.

These, he noted, had led many to question the programme’s design and management despite the best efforts of previous administrations.

He regretted that the continued dependence of beneficiaries (ex-agitators) on N65,000 monthly stipends only served to underscore the widely-held assertions, adding that this had culminated in a new thinking that would better position PAP to more assuredly achieve one of its mandates– Reintegration.

Noting that PAPCOSOL was his brainchild and considered the most practicable approach to ensuring the sustainable reintegration of ex-agitators, Ndiomu stated that the cooperative scheme was owned and managed by PAP, with its operational base domiciled in the Programme’s headquarters in Abuja.

He stated: “As conceptualised, PAPCOSOL will be closely supervised by the Office of the Interim Administrator of PAP-being its key administrative and strategic guide.

“The cooperative is expected to work with beneficiaries of PAP to identify businesses that align their motivation /skill areas, set up and turn the process into a profitable venture.”

According to him, the core focus of the scheme would be on agriculture, particularly rice farming and cassava, among others, as well as manufacturing.

Already, consultations and collaboration have commenced with the European Union (EU), International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and Bank of Industry (BoI), among others, Ndiomu disclosed.

Giving further insight into the funding of the cooperative scheme, the PAP Interim Administrator noted that a plan was in the offing to inject more funds monthly as it progresses and appealed to the potential beneficiaries to embrace the initiative.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Advisory Board of PAPCOSOL, Justice Francis Tabai, described the scheme as a welcome development in the bid to reposition the PAP for more effective result.

While pledging his commitment to provide quality service, in collaboration with others, to make the scheme a success.

At the launch of the PAPCOSOL, various stakeholders, including ex-agitators applauded Ndiomu for thinking outside the box and coming up with the cooperative scheme.

According to them, the scheme was going to be the game-changer in the effort to effectively reintegrate the ex-agitators and bring sustainable development to the Niger Delta communities.

In an interview on the sidelines of the launch, Ndiomu disclosed that the long-run effect of the scheme was to discourage the dependence of the ex-agitators on the monthly N65,000 monthly and make them entrepreneurs and wealth-creators.