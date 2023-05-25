Avetium Consult Engages Zoho Users to Enhance Optimisation

Nosa Alekhuogie

Avetium Consult, a Business Technology Solution and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company has reiterated its commitment to make users of Zoho software, optimize its use.

This was made known by the Managing Director of Avetium Consult, Adeyinka Adedokun at an event tagged #More with Avetium, which held last week in partnership with Zoho, in Lagos.

According to him, Avetium and Zoho are two brands that believe in each other, and everything possible will be put in place for the users to get value out of Zoho Products and Services.

“A technology that is easy to use is the most important thing every user wants and that is what Zoho has provided,” Adedokun said.

He added that one of the things that attracted Avetium to Zoho is the fact that the software charges in local currency. “Aside this, the software is simple to use, friendly for SMEs, flexible payment, easy integration with other applications and the company is great with partnerships and support. Avetium in conjunction with Zoho have been able to build its clientele list for Zoho in the financial services industry (FSI), like Education, Healthcare, Aviation, Fintech/ICT, Retail/E-commerce, Transport and Logistics and Utility sectors of the economy.

Also at the event, the country manager for Zoho, Kehnde Ogundare, said the event was the first of its kind with a Zoho partner in Nigeria.

According to him, “Zoho has three levels of partnership which ranges from authorized to advanced and then premium. Avetium Consult is the first company in Nigeria to achieve the status of an advanced partner with Zoho.”

Zoho, he said, remained unique and powerful software suite that transforms the way a business works. According to him, It is designed for businesses of all sizes and it is built by a company that values data privacy.

Zoho has over 60 different applications that can be used individually or as a bundle to enhance organisational business processes. Some of the bundle products are Zoho CRM Plus, Zoho People (HRMS) Zoho Desk, Zoho Workplace, Zoho Finance and Zoho One.

In 2021, Avetium Consult attained double ISO 27001 AND ISO 27701 Certifications.