39 Lagos Lawmakers-elect Back Obasa’s Reelection as Speaker, Says Hon. Adewale

Chairman of the Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, Hon. Adewale Temitope, has said that 39 of the 40 lawmakers-elect are solidly behind Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to be elected as the 10th Assembly Speaker.

He disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists on Thursday in Lagos.

Adewale said the collective endorsement of Obasa followed a resolution reached by lawmakers-elect to have the Speaker continue with “the good works he started in 2015 and sustained in the 9th Assembly.”

Hon. Adewale, during the session with journalists said that Lagos state was fortunate to have Obasa, adding that the latter had succeeded in changing the face of legislative practice in Nigeria.

“We now have a Lagos Assembly that other states visit to learn from. We have bills that have been studied by the National Assembly. We have laws that have shaped our State in favour of the people.

“Through his leadership style, lawmakers are now, more than before, closer to their constituents because we see him living in the midst of his people in Agege and making sure he reaches out to every individual that seeks his attention.

“Lagos cannot afford not to have him as Speaker if the fortunes of true governance enjoyed by the State must be sustained.

“Obasa is a stabiliser and has sustained the peace and unity in the House. He is a very accommodating leader who is ready to learn and relearn,” he said.

The second term lawmaker further noted that the assembly under Obasa’s leadership, now has the highest number of non-executive-sponsored bills which have helped secure the State and created employment.

“Obasa has defended the legislative arm of government so well. Today, we have one of the best Houses of Assembly in Nigeria because we have practised all that others are just asking for. He has moved the House from where it was before to be above the common standards of excellence.

“I can tell you there is nobody who will challenge him successfully. If you are talking about loyalty, he is very loyal to the party, he is loyal to the elders of Lagos and above all loyal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. In all, he continues to uphold the tenets of democracy.

“This is a man who has practised everything you call legislature and he has been impacting knowledge on everyone of us. Moreover, we are going into the 10th Assembly with a House that has many new members.

“As a result of this, he has more job to do. He needs to train a lot of people so that the tenets of the legislature and the institution can continue to stand alone in the face of separation of powers,” Adewale added.