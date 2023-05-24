With Just Six Days to Handover, Buhari Shakes Aviation Sector

•Approves massive rejig as Matazu, Nuhu, Olateru run out tenures

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja



Less than six days to handing over power, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the reorganisation of agencies under the Ministry of Aviation in line with the new Acts of the National Assembly, which he assented to, and were gazetted recently.

Highlights of the reorganisation included the creation of new directorates in some of the agencies, prominent amongst which were the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Corporate Services and Aviation Security Directorates.

The creation of the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Directorate was to put the agencies on their toes in terms of adequately addressing complaints by their respective stakeholders and oversee the Public Affairs / Protocol, Consumer Protection, SERVICOM and Anti-Corruption Departments while the Aviation Security Directorate in the NCAA will regulate the activities of the AVSEC personnel, especially with their recent arms-bearing status.

A statement released in Abuja by Head, Press & Public Affairs, Odatayo Oluseyi, stated thatthe Corporate Services Directorates were to oversee the Procurement and Planning, Research and Departments.

“In line with the above, the president has approved the appointment of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“Until his appointment, Kabir Yusuf Mohammed was the Regional General Manager, Central Region Airports, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Chairman of the Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee.

“Similarly, Engr. Tayib Odunowo, has been appointed the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to take over from Mr. Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, who reverts to his substantive position as Director of Operations of the Agency,” the statement read.

It added that, the Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akin Olateru; the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Mansur Matazu and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, were to run the remaining course of their tenures in line with the Acts setting up their respective Agencies, while the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Bako Mansur Modibo, has been granted a one-year extension, also in line with the Act setting up the College.

In order to reposition the agencies to perform their statutory duties as enshrined in the Acts, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has also approved the appointment of some new Directors.

“This is to address the requirements of the Acts for appropriate placements, Federal character requirements etc.

The appointments are as follows: FAAN Managing Director – Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, Human Resources and Administration, Shehu D. Mohammed, Commercial and Business Management, Olumuyiwa Femi-Pearse, Corporate Services Barr. Azubuike Okorie, General Manager (Statistics) Kingsley Uchechukwu Okunji, General Manager (Special Duties) Jemilu Abdulrahman.

“NCAA: Director General/CEO, Capt Musa S. Nuhu, Director, Airworthiness Standards, Engr Gbolahan Abatan, Director Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr. Godwin Balang, Director Operations Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau, Director, Air Transport Regulations, Mr. Olaniyi Saraku, Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Capt. Chris Najomo, Director, Aviation Security Air Cdr Hambali Tukur, Director Corporate Services R. M. Daku (Mrs), Company Secretary/Legal Adviser Mrs. Mary Tufano, General Manager (Audit), Mrs. Dawa Gyaks, General Manager (Accounts) Mr Aminu Tasi’u,

“NSIB: Director General/CEO, Engr Akin Olateru, Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr. Ori Bassey, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr. James A. Odaudu, Director, Corporate Services, Oliobi Godfrey Ikemefuna, Transport Investigation, Capt Tosin Odulaja, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser – Barr. Illitrus Ahmadu

“NIMET: Director General/CEO, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu, Human Resources and Administration, Saleh Tukur Yusuf, Director, Weather Forecasting Services, Daniel Okafor Chibueze, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Ahmed A. Sanusi, Director, Research and Training, Prof Effiong Essien Oku.

“NAMA: Director General/CEO, Engr A. Tayib Odunowo, Director, Operations, Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Khalid Emele, Corporate Services, Mr. Uchendu Chibuzo Oji, General Manager, Public Affairs Amaka Ude Walker (Mrs),

“All the appointments are with immediate effect,” the statement concluded.