Wike Assures of Rivers Govt Support for Wigwe University

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared the support of his administration for the Wigwe University in order for it to achieve the objectives of its establishment in the State.

Wike, who spoke yesterday, when laid the foundation stone for the Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, emphasised that issues of education were very important for his administration, saying he believes nothing could equate or quantify the human capital development that education can offer.

The Rivers State governor noted that with the Wigwe University coming on stream, Rivers State now has two private universities. According to him, a state like Rivers would encourage more private universities and assured of government’s support.

He admired the courage of the founder of Wigwe University, the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, for returning home with such investment to benefit the State.

The governor said already, at the first private university, the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Rivers State government sponsors at least 120 students yearly.

He emphasised that the State government would not hesitate to also partner with the Wigwe University.

“See the partnership we have with PAMO University every year, not less than 120 persons Rivers State government is sponsoring as medical doctors, pharmacists and other allied courses. You can imagine when we have same partnership with you, what at the end of the day, Rivers State will benefit.

“That is what we intent to do with you. Luckily the governor-elect is here. When the university starts, tell us the number of Rivers students and Rivers State government will be responsible for them by placing them on scholarship. We have a lot of people who are intelligent but their parents may not have the school fees. It is important that Rivers State government will partner with you.”

Wike assured Wigwe that the access road so requested would be constructed by the state government.

The governor described those who often use insecurity to either deny or discourage investment from coming to Rivers State as mischievous.

He said there was no state in the federation that do not have issues of insecurity, and even those with more worrisome insecurity incidences are not as de-marketed as Rivers State.

“You said somebody asked you what you are doing concerning the university? That person is a wicked man. Where is there no insecurity in this country?

“The other day, we heard of people being killed in Plateau State, people killed in Benue and other people killed in Kaduna. The same person are asking you what about security, is his state safer than our own State?”

Wike spoke on the need for Rivers people who have made enormous achievements in their endeavours outside the State to also attract investment back home as a way of identifying with their people and contribute to empowering them.

The governor noted the multiplier effect of the Wigwe University in Isiokpo town that would be visible in the next ten years, because the area he said will develop further while also providing sustained employment for the locals.

Wike however, warns that the State government would not hesitate within the ambit of the law to deal ruthlessly with any criminal element that tries to give frustrate the seamless take off of the Wigwe University.

In his address, Wigwe said the university, sited in Rivers State, would be a world class educational institution with 60 per cent Nigerian academic lecturers and 40 per cent distinguished foreign lecturers.

Wigwe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of HOW Foundation revealed that the institution would groom fearless generations of youths who would become confident future leaders and entrepreneurs.

He disclosed that about 200 different buildings have been determined for construction on the 400 hectares of land upon which the university is located.

Wigwe, also said students of the institution would spend one year of their academic period on exchange abroad in order for them to gain international exposure.

The former Group Managing Director and chief executive officer of Access Bank Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said the remarkable infrastructural development of governor Wike inspired Dr. Wigwe to establish the world class university in Isiokpo.