Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Commitment to Deepen Women in Tech

Stanbic IBTC has reiterated its commitment to continue undertaking more developmental initiatives that would allow Nigerian women to continue to break barriers in the technological space and achieve more success.



Speaking over the weekend, at a Stanbic IBTC Women in Tech Webinar themed Embrace Equity: Building Digital Skills for Life, the Head of Partnerships at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Omolara Osunsoko, said more women need a push to breakthrough in the male-dominated tech space.

According to her, “Women I dear say have been able to overcome these barriers and have become headliners in various tech fields. By 2022, it was said that women held 26.7 percent of jobs in technology , this is notable when compared to the entry level or top level where women are underrepresented.



“Our efforts to increase the participation of women in all spheres of the technological space have seen Stanbic IBTC implementation of several initiatives and is aimed at supporting women in the male dominated field; one of such initiatives includes organising various trainings and developmental programme to help women in technological industry acquire those necessary skills to succeed.”

She added: “The organization has also been a keen sponsor of other tech-related events for women like the Women inTech summit which brings together female tech entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from across the continent. The summit provides platforms for women in tech to be able to network, share ideas and collaborate on new projects. Summing up on our strides, Stanbic IBTC organise an event for women in tech-themed building a Career In Tech: Break the glass Ceiling.

“The programme was aimed at encouraging more women and girls to take up careers in science , technology, Engineering and Mathematics. In addition to celebrating our wins, this event I believe will further build on our effort to continually push more women forward in the tech space and break the glass ceilings and excel on all fronts.”