Sanlam Life donates to orphanages

Ebere Nwoji

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility culture, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, formerly known as FBN Insurance Limited, recently donated cardigans and cash support to five orphanages in Jos, Plateau State.

The beneficiary orphanages are Simji Girl Child Empowerment Initiative Orphanage, Kids with A Vision Foundation Orphanage, Tabitha Evangel Mission International, Abba Father – RICH Orphanage, and Jofin Empowerment Orphanage Homes.

While presenting the cardigans and cash to the directors and coordinators of the orphanages, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance, Tunde Mimiko, stated that the initiative was part of the insurer’s commitment to aid a better and confident life for all and generations to come.

Mimiko acknowledged the good work that was being done by the Management of the orphanages while reiterating the continued support of Sanlam Life Insurance. “

“We appreciate the great work you are doing to support and care for these children, and we express our gratitude by extending our show of love in appreciation with the confidence that these gifts would help in protecting these children from the elements,” Mimiko said.

According to him,at Sanlam Nigeria, one of the major core values is ‘CARE’ and this has been brought to life here in Jos, by the thoughtfulness in presenting the cardigans to the children of the orphanages, to keep them warm when it was unusually cold, as the city of Jos,was famous amongst other things, for its cold weather.

Speaking on behalf of the orphanages, the Executive Director, Simji Girl Child Empowerment Initiative Orphanage, Mrs. Simi Simji Goshwe, expressed her profound gratitude to the insurer for its show of love and kind support to the orphanages.