Saka Seals New Arsenal Deal Until 2027

Buyako Saka has signed a new deal to stay at Arsenal until 2027, stressing that the club “is the right place to make the next step”.

The England forward has scored 14 goals for the Gunners this season, contributing 11 assists.

Just 21 years old, he has already made 178 appearances for the club and has featured in all Arsenal’s Premier League games over the past two campaigns.

“I’m just really happy,” said Saka.

“There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club – look where we are.

“For me, it’s about achieving my personal ambitions – how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my team-mates, the coaching staff.

“I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things.”