The Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN) has appointed seasoned sports journalist and the Deputy Editor, Sports, Nigerian Tribune, Niyi Alebiosu as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the next four years.

The appointment letter dated May 20, 2023 and signed by the President, Sunday Odebode reads, “I have the honour to inform you of your appointment as the Public Relations Officer of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria.

The appointment is the first by the newly elected board of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria after their elective congress last week in Asaba, Delta State, “This appointment is in recognition of your unflinching support towards us as PCN over the years,” The letter further reads.

The board while congratulating Niyi Alebiosu, who doubles as the Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria(SWAN), Oyo State Chapter for the appointment also, implored him to bring his wealth of experience over the years to the Paralympic movement in Nigeria and as well to sustain a robust visibility for para sports in Nigeria and across the world.

Alebiosu, it would be recalled covered the last three editions of Paralympic Games in Beijing, China 2008, London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 among other international sporting events.