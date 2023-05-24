NAPPS Seeks Govt Partnership to Boost Private Education 

Funmi Ogundare

The President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela, has called on federal and state governments to continue to partner with the association to create an enabling environment through friendly policies that will encourage private education to flourish side by side with its state institutions counterparts in the country.

Otubela, who made this known recently during a virtual training workshop organised for educators by the organisation in partnership with Afrikindness UK to commemorate the 2023 Children’s Day celebrations, stated that governments alone could not shoulder the responsibility of providing quality education to her citizens in the country.

At the workshop, educators were able to learn the skills and tools needed to create an inclusive learning environment that will meet the diverse needs of children, teaching techniques and strategies to build an inclusive classroom, how to address and identity barriers to learning, adaptive teaching methods and class styles to meet the needs of all learners.

Otubela commended the educators for their commitment to improving learning outcomes for the benefit of Nigerian learners, as well as Afrikindness for its technical support on the children’s day essay competition.

“Afrikindness UK will also be offering technical support as the panel of judges to grade the essays submitted for this year’s NAPPS Children’s Day Essay competition as its contribution towards investing in the future of the children because investing in our children is an investment in the future,” Otubela explained.

The association, he noted, has also lined up other capacity-building programmes meant to expose educators, supportive parents, learners, and committed members.