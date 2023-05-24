Kano  Judgment: Labour Party Applies for Notice of Appeal

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of Labour Party (LP)has announced that it has applied for a notice of appeal against the judgment of a Federal High Court in Kano State that sacked some elected members of the party.

The party has also alleged that the Apapa-led faction of the party was in some northern states shopping for injunctions against the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the Abure led-NWC, Obiora Ifoh, stated this yesterday in a statement, where he debunked allegations of financial mismanagement by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party.

He said: “The unfortunate incident in Kano Federal High court last week where they deceived the judge to enter a judgement against Labour Party, we are happy that their motives was not defeated but also the clarification of His Lordship, that his judgement was misinterpreted to mean a blanket punishment against all elected members of the party across Nigeria was heart warming. Labour Party has also swiftly applied for notice of appeal. We believe that justice will also be dispensed accordingly.

Abiora alleged in the statement that LP sources who have been monitoring the movement of Akingbade and his team informed them that the factional Legal Adviser “has visited three states in the North as at today, moving from one court to the other, shopping for a judge who will give them an injunction in order to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize them”.

“They have visited three judges in the North who have all turned down their requests.

“They are still prowling the Northern states with enough liquidity at their disposal to influence the legal officers but we can confirm that as at today, none of the judges approached have agreed to their tempting offers. We therefore, commend the judges who have refused their offers, and who are insisting that justice cannot be bought.