JAMB to Close 2023 Direct Entry Registration on May 30th

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced that the sale of its 2023 Direct Entry (DE), e-PIN sales would close on Saturday, May 26, 2023, while registration would close on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The JAMB, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, urged all genuine aspiring direct entry candidates who are yet to register for the exercise to do so as the board would not entertain any further extension.

The statement recalled that the 2023 direct entry registration, which commenced in February 2023, was extended for all desiring candidates to register and was at a point suspended to facilitate the incorporation of certain safeguards designed to enhance the sanctity of the exercise.

Benjamin said: “The 2023 direct entry registration is unique among many others as it came with some features meant to enhance the board’s capacity to permanently address those loopholes hitherto being exploited by some vested interests.

“It was, therefore, not at all surprising to witness the surge in the number of candidates in one or two of our offices.”

“The new regime, which has exposed the quantum of cases of falsifications and other infractions in the direct entry value chain as reported is one of the many gains of the regulated direct entry’s registration exercise.

“One good thing about the exercise is that the board has been able to capture only deserving candidates with only pockets of outstanding candidates remaining in a couple of board’s offices, particularly in Lagos.

“Even here, the board has adopted a scheduling system whereby candidates are allocated to specific days for their direct entry registration to preclude any further incidence of overcrowding.”

The JAMB further noted that its attention has also been drawn to the unwholesome actions of some tutorial centres and some desperate parents, who are conniving with some A’ Level tutorial centres to perpetrate acts against the education sector and national interests.

“Consequently, the board is restating its determination to always innovate means and ways of checkmating all acts of infractions and at the same time would not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions on any A’ Level awarding institutions found wanting.

“All A’ Level’s institutions are enjoined to be vigilant as there are deliberate intention by desperate candidates to compromise their operations,” it said.