  • Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

Diri Salutes Victorious Team Nigeria Wrestlers Over Feat in Tunisia

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated Team Nigeria wrestlers that participated at the just-concluded African Senior, Junior and Cadet Wrestling Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia.

Nigeria  finished  tops at the Championships winning six gold and four silver medals in the senior category, two gold in the junior category and one gold in beach wrestling.

The team also won three silver and two bronze medals in different categories as well as clinching the African senior female team title for an unprecedented 12th time. 

Olympic silver medallist, Blessing Oborududu, won gold in the 68kg category to emerge 12-time African champion.

Governor Diri in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, noted that the team, which had 10 young Bayelsa wrestlers, made the state and the country proud at the championships.

He said their performance was a positive manifestation of his administration’s relentless investment in sports and youths of the state.

Diri also stated that his government’s passion to develop the potential of Bayelsa youths through skills acquisition and other human capacity building initiatives had changed the narrative about Bayelsa in the last three years and counting.

He urged the youths not to rest on their laurels and continue to do the state and Nigeria proud.

Giving a breakdown of the team’s performance, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, who doubles as President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation, said Governor Diri funded and supported 10 of the 18 wrestlers to the tournament.

Igali explained that Bayelsa wrestlers in the team won three senior gold medals, two junior gold medals, and one beach wrestling gold medal in addition to three senior silver and two senior bronze medals. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.