Custodian Group Breaks Ground for State-of-the-Art Accident, Emergency Centre in Lagos





Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation, the CSR arm of the Custodian Group, has achieved a major milestone in healthcare provision with a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an accident and emergency centre at the General Hospital in Epe, Lagos.

The Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre, upon completion, would be a cutting-edge medical facility that provides comprehensive healthcare services to trauma and accident victims, as well as other medical emergencies.

Speaking at the event in Lagos at the weekend, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Custodian Investment Plc, Mr. Wole Oshin, emphasised the company’s commitment to health as a significant pillar of the foundation.

He said the decision to undertake the project was driven by the desire to support the government’s efforts in the healthcare sector and reiterated the dedication of the Custodian Group to delivering a world-class medical facility.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi,

underscored the importance of the collaboration between the Custodian Group and the government.

He said, “The partnership between Custodian Group and the Lagos State Government exemplifies our shared vision of creating accessible and quality healthcare facilities for all Lagosians.

“We are confident that Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre will have a significant impact in Epe and its environs, contributing to the development of the healthcare landscape in the state.”

The Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre is set to play a vital role in improving healthcare services and saving lives in the Epe community, reflecting Custodian Group’s commitment to social responsibility and advancing healthcare in Lagos State.

Other distinguished guests at the event included Mrs. Mimi Ade-Odiachi, Chairman of Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation; Mrs. Olubunmi Aderemi, CEO of Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation; Mr. Larry Ademeso, MD of Custodian Life Assurance Limited and royal fathers from the Epe kingdom, graced the groundbreaking ceremony alongside government officials and community leaders.