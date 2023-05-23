  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

Ahmed Seeks Smooth Transition Between Incoming, Outgoing AGF

Nigeria | 7 mins ago


Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has lauded the appointment of Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) by President Muhammadu Buhari

She urged the outgoing AGF, Mr. Sylva Okolieaboh, to collaborate with Madein, for a seamless transition.

Madein’s appointment was announced last week by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

 Madein is taking over from Okolieaboh, who has been the acting AGF since June 20, 2022.

In a statement issued by her Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the minister thanked the president for the appointment of the first female Accountant-General of the Federation.

She also thanked the outgoing acting Accountant-General for his meritorious service to his fatherland as he exits on  May 28, 2023 when he will be attaining the retirement age of 60.

Ahmed implored the newly-appointed AGF and the outgoing one to work together for a seamless transition.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.