Ahmed Seeks Smooth Transition Between Incoming, Outgoing AGF
Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja
The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has lauded the appointment of Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) by President Muhammadu Buhari
She urged the outgoing AGF, Mr. Sylva Okolieaboh, to collaborate with Madein, for a seamless transition.
Madein’s appointment was announced last week by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.
Madein is taking over from Okolieaboh, who has been the acting AGF since June 20, 2022.
In a statement issued by her Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the minister thanked the president for the appointment of the first female Accountant-General of the Federation.
She also thanked the outgoing acting Accountant-General for his meritorious service to his fatherland as he exits on May 28, 2023 when he will be attaining the retirement age of 60.
Ahmed implored the newly-appointed AGF and the outgoing one to work together for a seamless transition.