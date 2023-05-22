  • Monday, 22nd May, 2023

LASG Distributes Welfare Packages to Pensioners in 20 LGAs

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) recently distributed welfare packages to pensioners across 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in five divisions of the state.

The areas include Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe (IBILE) in the first phase of the Annual Pensioners’ Welfare Package. The Director-General of the LASPEC, Babalola Obilana, said the move was in line with the state statutory responsibilities to supervise pension matters and ensure the welfare of its pensioners among others.

According to him, “This is in furtherance to the present administration’s Themes Agenda pillar of ‘Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy’.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu aims to give back and improve the standard of living of the Lagos State public service pensioners who have served meritoriously and selflessly for 35 years or attained 60 years of age.”

The DG also restated the state commitment to the welfare of its workforce and appreciates the invaluable contributions of its retirees who have sustained the state as a ‘Centre of Excellence’.

While noting that the governor is aware of the current global economic challenges and its impact on the retirees, Obilana said he would continue to promote policies to advance the rights of vulnerable groups in society and protect the financial freedom of senior citizens.

