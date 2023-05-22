  • Monday, 22nd May, 2023

Kogi APC Suspends Igalamela/Odolu LG Exco for Anti-party Activities

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

The All Progressives Congress in Kogi State has suspended the entire executive officers of all the wards in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state for alleged anti-party activities. 

The suspended executive members were also accused of financial inducement to weaken the party in the state. 

Their suspension and dissolution of the executive teams were contained in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Kogi APC State Secretary, Joshua Onoja. 

It reads, “The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress have received disturbing reports of gross violation of the constitution of the party by Ward and Local Government Executives of the party,who ordinarily should be the custodian of the sanctity of our party’s constitution. 

“Allegations of anti-party activities and financial inducement to weaken the party have been established as some executives of the party are under very serious investigations. 

“To this end, the entire executives of the party in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area from the Wards to the Local Government level is hereby dissolved.” 

Meanwhile, the party said a caretaker committee would be constituted immediately to pilot the affairs of the party in the affected council, and directed all suspended officers to hand over all party materials in their possession to the state secretariat in Lokoja. 

The leadership of the party warned the sacked officers to desist from parading themselves as executives. 

The statement further reads, “Caretaker Committees will be immediately set up to run the affairs of the party, pending full report of the investigative committee. 

“Officials of the party from the Wards to the Local Government level in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area are hereby directed to submit party materials in their possession to the State Secretariat in Lokoja and seize forthwith to operate as executives with effect from today, 19th May, 2023.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.