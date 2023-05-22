Kogi APC Suspends Igalamela/Odolu LG Exco for Anti-party Activities

The All Progressives Congress in Kogi State has suspended the entire executive officers of all the wards in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state for alleged anti-party activities.

The suspended executive members were also accused of financial inducement to weaken the party in the state.

Their suspension and dissolution of the executive teams were contained in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Kogi APC State Secretary, Joshua Onoja.

It reads, “The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress have received disturbing reports of gross violation of the constitution of the party by Ward and Local Government Executives of the party,who ordinarily should be the custodian of the sanctity of our party’s constitution.

“Allegations of anti-party activities and financial inducement to weaken the party have been established as some executives of the party are under very serious investigations.

“To this end, the entire executives of the party in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area from the Wards to the Local Government level is hereby dissolved.”

Meanwhile, the party said a caretaker committee would be constituted immediately to pilot the affairs of the party in the affected council, and directed all suspended officers to hand over all party materials in their possession to the state secretariat in Lokoja.

The leadership of the party warned the sacked officers to desist from parading themselves as executives.

The statement further reads, “Caretaker Committees will be immediately set up to run the affairs of the party, pending full report of the investigative committee.

“Officials of the party from the Wards to the Local Government level in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area are hereby directed to submit party materials in their possession to the State Secretariat in Lokoja and seize forthwith to operate as executives with effect from today, 19th May, 2023.”