  • Monday, 22nd May, 2023

Firm Moves to Improve Digital Services in Nigeria

Business | 38 mins ago

Chinedu Eze

Legend, a highly resources digital services provider of broadband, fin-tech and mobile, said it is poised to fill a vacuum occasioned by the increase in demand of data in Nigeria, which shot up during the COVID-19 lockdown and recently during the attempts to change to new currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The company said that it carried out a study to know the gap between demand and supply of digital services in Nigeria and came to the conclusion that unless there is increasing provision of digital services the growing demand would not be met by service providers, hence it deployed all its recourses to fill this gap in demand by launching my Legend App to boost the provision of its services.


The company observed that while the magnitude of this responsibility could easily be mistaken for regular customer service,  the pre  COVID-19 expectations are coming out differently from the regular which has made it possible for Legend to transform its services  .


The company having realised that majority  of its customers did not work, school or have majority of their entertainment over the Internet before COVID-19, knew it has to boost its services to meet the surging demand. Also the public infrastructure was less stressed   based on the amount of operators in the Fiber broadband space to mention a few of these changes. The use and importance of the Internet changed from a tool of convenience, to a necessity; and as with all necessities, the responsibilities towered in height, as demand increased.

