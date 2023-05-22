Dadin Kowa Hydropower Project Unveiled

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, has described the Dadin Kowa Multipurpose Dam as a very crucial project to the livelihood and socio-economic growth and development of not only the state but the North-east sub-region.

This is as the Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, explained that “the power is an integral component of Dadin Kowa Multipurpose Dam which was built in 1988 with the reservoir capacity of 2.8 billion cubic litres to provide with the goal of providing 6,000 hectares of irrigation, 40MW of electricity and 30,000 cubic meters daily water supply to Gombe and environs.”

Yahaya, who spoke during the unveiling of the 40MW Hydropower Project, noted that the multipurpose dam currently provides millions of litres of water to the state capital and environs.

According to him, “And with the current water expansion project, we are undertaking the facility which could provide 50 to 70 million liters of water to Gombe metropolis and its surrounding communities daily. This is in addition to the provision of irrigation and fishing facilities to the local communities.

“The completion and inauguration of this power project represents a milestone in the energy independence of the North-east sub-region. This, and the Kashimbla Power Project are the only grid generating plant in the sub-region, and therefore they are crucial to the grid and voltage stability in the sub-region.”

The governor also remarked that the decision of his administration to site the multi-billion naira Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park within the vicinity of the Dadinkowa Dam was informed by the power and irrigation potential of the facility.

He said Gombe State under his administration is on the path of economic independence and sustainability.

“Our administration is already working on the 200MW solar power project under the Northern Governors’ Renewable Energy Initiative. In addition, we are working to harness our hydropower potential at Balanga Dam in order to boost Gombe State energy capacity.

“The discovery and subsequent exploration of oil in the Kolmani region in Gombe State has added gas power to the generation mix which is essential to our industrialisation agenda which we are pursuing rigorously” he added, citing the deliberate efforts of his government in creating favourable environment for businesses to thrive as an investment that has started yielding positive results.

He said recently Gombe State was celebrated for the second time as number one in the ease of doing business ranking in the country, relating the feat to the good policies and programmes of his government.

Yahaya commended all stakeholders and collaborators, especially the federal government for its zeal and commitment in ensuring the project reaches its logical conclusion despite the technical, financial and sundry challenges faced on the course of its execution, vowing to ensure that the people of Gombe State will benefit immensely from the project.

