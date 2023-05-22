  • Monday, 22nd May, 2023

China to Train Young Nigerians on Cultural Tourism, Says Runsewe

Nigeria | 6 mins ago


Michael Olugbode in Abuja

China is set to train about 3,000 young Nigerian on critical cultural tourism, which is aimed at reducing unemployment and crime in Nigeria.
The training which is billed to hold in China, would also mobilise the youths to drive the Nigerian creative cultural tourism economy.


The deal was brokered by the Director General,  National Council for Arts and Culture ( NCAC), Segun Runsewe, who is presently in China leading an African delegation to the International Culture Tourism Reform for Developing Nations put together by the Chinese Government and Academic International for International Business Officials ( AIBO) .


Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the forum in Beijing, China, Runsewe who also doubles as President, World Craft Council (WCC) Africa Region, explained that the training opportunities and exposures for young Nigerians to acquire new skills was not just limited to pure cultural tourism economy, but on technological breakthroughs and innovations.


He said: “The meetings were strategic, successful and eye opener to how our youths can benefit from training by the Chinese who are ready to partner and support us to bring about 3,000 young persons from Nigeria at first instance to undergo diverse areas of trainings, in such area such as manufacturing of chips and even on electrical car production.”


Runsewe added: “It will be a new beginning for us as a nation and for our young persons as the collaboration will bear verifiable gains to our immediate and future capacity building ecosystem in cultural tourism and technology ecosystems.”
Runsewe further disclosed that the Chinese training offer would take up about 100 young persons per state in the country, which would help reduce crime and unemployment and be beneficial to rural development and job creation.


He said: “I am excited about this opportunity for our young persons in Nigeria.  It is no elephant project, and we know how committed the Chinese are to promises to us a nation and this is certainly huge.  On arrival back in Nigeria, we shall, in earnest, put up strategies to actualise these milestones.”


In an address to the open forum on Public cultural Reforms and Health  Development for Developing countries, Runsewe urged all government top functionaries in developing nations to pay serious attention to cultural tourism issues as its the bedrock of peace and security in the world.

He said: “For tourism to thrive, attention must be paid to public washrooms as no tourist wants to visit a place or destination with a dirty washroom. There’s no denying the fact that people are attracted to places that are good-looking as cleanliness is next to godliness.”

