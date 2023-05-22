Audit Report: Senate Asks Works Ministry to Refund N692m to Federation Account

*No document to back up supply of vehicles, computer accessories

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to refund the N692 million it claimed was used for the purchase of vehicles, computer accessories, photocopying, production and airing of special video documentary to the Federation Account.



The funds were used to execute fictitious contracts as discovered in the 2018 report of Auditor General for the Federation.

The AuGF report was scrutinised by the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, who submitted their findings to the Senate leadership.



The SPAC report was considered at plenary and the red chamber upheld the recommendations of the Urhoghide-led panel.

The committee discovered that a contract of N343 million was awarded for the purchase of project monitoring vehicles without due process.

It also established that the vehicles were not supplied.



The Panel also observed that another contract was awarded for services and direct purchase of vehicles spare parts, computer accessories, photocopying machine parts.



It added that another contract for designing of Nigerian roads and bridges at a cost of N139 million did not follow due process.

In addition, it was discovered that N210 million meant for documentary was split into N130 million and N80 million, which were paid into a staff account in contravention of the Financial Regulation.



The Committee sent series of invitations to the Ministry of Works to defend the allegation raised by the Auditor General of the Federation.

The Officials of the Ministry ignored the invitations and the Committee had no option than to sustain the position of the AuGF.



The query read: “Audit observed that the sum of N343 million was paid for the purchase of 36 project monitoring vehicles without following due process.

“Further examination revealed that the 36 vehicles were not received into the store as there was no document to show such delivery.”

Another query read, “Audit observed that advances in the sum of N139 million were granted on service and direct purchase of vehicles spare part, computer accessories, photocopying machine parts for designing of Nigerian roads and bridges.



“There was no store record of those items to show that they were purchased.”

The third query read, “Audit observed that N210 million meant for documentary was split into N130 million and N80 million paid into a staff account contravening FR 713.



“Further examination revealed that the sum of N130 million was capturing developmental projects which included other ministries like: Finance, Agriculture, Transport, Petroleum Resources, Mines and Steel and Trade and investment.



“There was no receipt or retirement particulars attached to the payment vouchers to justify the payment.

“The approval for the sum of N80 million was made to the Director of Finance and Account which was above his approval limit.

“There was no evidence to show who the producer of the documentary was or whether they were selected on a competitive basis. There was no evidence to show the work was actually done.”