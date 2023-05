Aregbesola Inaugurates New Passport Office in Auchi, Edo State

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As part of efforts by the federal government towards effective service delivery in the country, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at the weekend unveiled an additional passport Front Office in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

Besides, he disclosed that the federal government would soon launch a home delivery service of passports to their owners.

During the visit to the Otaru of Auchi’s Palace, the Otaru, HRH, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, turbaned Aregbesola, and then installed him as the Rafeeq (a bossom friend) of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, while the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist honoured the former governor of the state of Osun with a Meritorious and Excellence Award.

Speaking after the inauguration of the new office, Aregbesola said “What we are doing here is significant for two main reasons. The first is the right of Nigerians, especially those in the Diaspora to hold the Nigerian passport.

“Except for those travelling outside the country or intend to, most of those who hold the passport do so for identification purposes. For some, it is also a thing of pride to be able to brandish the green back of the passport. But for those outside the country, the passport is the proof of their existence.

“Inability to produce it on demand may bring untoward consequences. The government therefore wants to provide the passport for anyone desirous of it within reasonable time, at affordable price and without any stress whatsoever.

“The second is the need, flowing from the first, to break out of the regular” and promised to conclude negotiations with NIPOST on the usage of its speedy mail service to start delivering passports to Nigerians who opt for such service.

On the award from the NUJ which was presented by the Vice Chairman, Edo State Council of Union, Mrs. Imelda Osayande in company of other leaders of the Union, Areagbesola said, “I can’t thank you people enough for this award especially coming from a category of people who are always under pressure of work and for me to discover that I was being watched by these people even when my services as governor and now minister are not particularly linked to Edo state is a call for me to do more than I am doing, I can’t thank you people enough, I must strive to do more” he said.