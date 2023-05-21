Guber Poll: Mass Defection Hits Kogi APC, PDP

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of its governorship election scheduled to hold on November 11, mass defection has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, which further weakens the two dominant political parties in the state.

While the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Murtala Ajaka formally resigned from his membership of the party to pursue governorship aspiration in the Social Democratic Party (SDP), former PDP Director of Media in Kogi State, Onibiyo Dayo had called it quits.

These decisions were revealed in Ajaka’s letter of resignation and at a reception held at the Lord Lugard House, Lokoja where Dayo announced his defection at the weekend alongside other prominent members of Kogi PDP.

Former Auditor-General of the Local Government in Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman-Ododo had emerged the APC governorship candidate amid controversies, which forced many party leaders to resign their membership.

Amid controversies, also, the spokesperson of the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senator Dino Melaye had clinched PDP’s nomination for the state’s governorship election.

The process through which Usman-Ododo and Melaye emerged had stoked internal crisis, which compelled some party leaders to challenge the former’s emergence and call it quits to protest Melaye’s nomination.

Miffed by his disqualification to contest the APC governorship primaries, Ajaka resigned his membership of the ruling party in a letter dated April 17, 2023 and addressed to the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu.

The letter read in part: “I write to inform you and the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the AP of my decision to resign my office as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and also as a member of the NWC.

“This gesture is a consequential act to the resignation of my membership, notice of which I have already communicated in writing to the Chairman of APC, Ajaka Ward 1 in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State.

“Kindly permit me to extol the exemplary brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity and political dexterity with which Your Excellency, being supported by the current National Working Committee have successfully bonded the hitherto fragile fabrics of the Party; firmly enough to record the most eminent victories in the last general elections.

“Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the party, under your able charge, will help the incoming administration to upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

“I also, by this medium, wish to thank my fellow NWC members for their extraordinary camaraderie while we worked together. It is my hope that we are parting ways on the basis of principle, only to meet again, in due course.”

Following his resignation, Ajaka had clinched the governorship ticket of the Social Democratic Party to realise his governorship ambition. He was adopted by the party on April 28.

Nevertheless, Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022 states that political parties must submit their registers, soft and hard copy, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 30 days before the conduct of elective congresses, conventions or meetings.

Also, prominent PDP leaders, Hon. Onibiyo Dayo (Yagba East), Hon. Folunsho Mamood (Lokoja) and Hon. Stephen Bankole (Yagba), among others, have resigned their membership of the main opposition party and defected to the APC.

The state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello received them at a reception in Lugard House, Lokoja, emphasising the need to accommodate them into the progressive movement of the APC

He stated that the APC in Kogi State would continue to grow in numbers, highlighting the achievements of his administration and their commitment to providing good governance for the people of Kogi State.

Bello extended a warm welcome to the former PDP members, stating that the doors of the APC were open for anyone willing to contribute to the state’s development.

After the reception, Dayo praised Bello for his remarkable achievements across the state, particularly mentioning the construction of the Ganaja flyover and other infrastructure projects as evidence of good governance.