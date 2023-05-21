Adeyeye Hails Ekiti Governor for Appointing PLWDs into Key Positions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye has commended the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, for appointing Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) into his key offices in the state.

Adeyeye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said with Oyebanji’s rapid development in the state on account of his inclusive approach to governance, there are brighter days ahead for the people of Ekiti.”

Adeyeye made the remarks in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday, saying the paradigm shift in leadership style under the incumbent governor, was unprecedented.

He hailed Oyebanji for his gesture to the PLWDs, saying the governor has brought a broader perspective to governance in Ekiti state since he assumed office in October 2022.

He commended the governor for making governance accessible to the people without discrimination on account of their status.

Adeyeye said: “Oyebanji has embraced inclusiveness and he has succeeded in unifying key APC members and other stakeholders who are critical to the development of the state.

“The governor has been governing Ekiti State in line with the progressive agenda of the APC so he’s been meeting the expectations of the people that gave him and our party the mandate.

“Oyebanji has brought a breath of fresh air to Ekiti within the short time he assumed office by giving priority attention to the welfare of workers and the masses.

“This has engendered peace, unity and stability in the state as workers now get their wages and state owned institutions get their subvention as appropriate.

“This is a clear departure from what obtained in previous administrations where political leaders used to instigate disunity, discord and division out of sheer arrogance of power”.

Adeyeye urged Oyebanji to remain focused and not to be distracted by the shenanigans of some leaders before him who needlessly promoted friction and disharmony among the people.