Tinubu Inauguration: 100% Focus Group Movement Canvasses For Peace

Mary Nnah

Ahead of the May 29th inauguration, one of the leading support groups of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last presidential election, the 100% Focus Group Movement has called for peace from all parties to sheath their swords.

100% Focus Group Movement which embarked on grassroots mobilisation and market sensitisation across the country to canvas for support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate during the last election campaign solicited Nigerians’ support for a peaceful inauguration come May 29, 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Abuja recently, the chairman of the group, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed stated that what the President-elect needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians.

Dr. Mohammed berated those who claim they love Nigeria and care about the development of the country, yet have disdain for the President-elect, Tinubu.

He described Tinubu as the epitome of the kind of leader Nigerians yearn for at this stage of our development.

The group chairman maintained that Nigerians are lucky to have the former Lagos State governor as their incoming president.

Beyond Tinubu as an individual, Mohammed pointed out that the APC under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has embarked on massive developmental projects across the country.

“I am well convinced that Tinubu will better the fortunes of all Nigerians. He has done it before in Lagos State and there is no doubt that he will still do it as Nigeria’s president. Let us come out in our numbers to support who the masses have chosen to rule Nigeria,” he pleaded.

“The President-elect is ready to move Nigeria to the next level of industrial development. The builder of men will surely build the nation. I’m sure he will deliver good governance to Nigerians and he will be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God Almighty continue to bless Nigeria,” he said.