Polo Tourney Ends in Ibadan Tomorrow

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The 2023 polo tournament of the Nigeria Polo Association (NPA), organised by the Ibadan Polo Club, which started on Monday, May 15, would come to an end tomorrow.

The President of Ibadan Polo Club, Koyinsola Owoeye, said the tournament featured highly skilled polo players who competed for honours, showcasing their speed, precision, and horsemanship, adding that the event is also saw exciting activities for children and women in addition to the main tournament.

According to him, with the number of expected teams and the calibre of players who showcased their awesome skills, the 2023 edition of the tournament assures of an intense competition and a wonderful experience of entertainment for sponsors, players, guests, and fans alike.

The tournament Chairman and Vice-President of Ibadan Polo Club, Bola Adeyemi, while commenting on this year’s tournament, said the event is the most competitive and most exciting ever, as players from notable polo clubs across Nigeria are participating.

He said, “The week is full of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game as aside from the usual polo skills on display, there was undiluted entertainment at the end of each day throughout the tournament.”