May 29: FG to Cordon Federal Secretariat Complexes for 3 Days

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has said that the Federal Secretariat Complexes Phases l, ll and lll and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Central Business District will be shut down for three days from May 26- 29 for the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Tinubu at Eagle Square.

The Permanent Secretary Service Welfare Office, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, announced the decision yesterday in a circular signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The circular Ref: HCSF/PS/SWO/007/V/59 and dated May 19, 2023, was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, all serving ministers, Permanent Secretaries and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation among others, said the condoning of the federal secretariat was for security purpose.

As a result, she said all workers and visitors to the affected areas will not be allowed access until May 30 when work will resume in earnest.