FG Appoints Oba of Benin NOUN Chancellor

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The federal government has appointed His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin as the Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The institution which has remained without a Chancellor for two years, is the largest university in Nigeria with over 120,000 students population, cutting across the various distance teaching and learning centres nationwide.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, announced the appointment when the management and staff of the institution paid a courtesy visit to the Oba yesterday in Benin City, Edo State.

Addressing the Benin throne, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olufemi also gave insight into the workforce plan of the school, and assured that fortunes of the institution would improve tremendously with the new feat.

He said, “The reason why this university was established by the federal government is to bring university education to as many Nigerians wherever they are and whatever their circumstances or social hindrances may be.

“We are in every state of this country, serving every area. We have over 120,000 students. It is the biggest university in Nigeria.

Responding, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, accepted his appointment and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of the position.

Oba Ewuare II, promised to bring his wealth of experience bear in the discharge of his duties and leverage on his experience during his diplomatic sojourn towards improving teaching and learning in the university with the support of its management team.

“When I was first informed, about my appointment, I was very happy.

“We thank God Almighty for this recognition of the work we have been doing in Benin Kingdom. We hope to bring our experience to bear in piloting the affair.

“I am most grateful to the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it fit to appoint me as Vice Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria,” Oba Ewuare II said.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of some literatures of National Open University of Nigeria by the Management of the school to the Oba.