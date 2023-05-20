  • Saturday, 20th May, 2023

Eric Limani’s ‘Traveller’ Depicts Sonic Tapestry

Nigeria | 20 mins ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After years of anticipation, Afrofolk/soul singer-songwriter and guitarist, Eric Limani is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated EP, titled “Traveller.” This project marks a significant milestone in Limani’s musical career, as he embarks on a transformative journey from his contemporary gospel music roots to a new chapter of artistic exploration and self-discovery.

The 5-track “Traveller” is the culmination of countless hours of dedication, commitment, and an unwavering passion for creating music that resonates with the depths of the human experience. With every word, lyric, and sound, Limani was intentional in capturing the essence of his personal growth and spiritual evolution, making this body of work a true testament to his artistic vision.

This musical endeavor was no easy feat, as Limani poured his heart and soul into every aspect of its creation. The process demanded sweat, tears, and an unyielding determination to push the boundaries of his musical boundaries. The result is a collection of songs that reflect Limani’s authentic emotions, raw vulnerability, and profound introspection.

“Traveller” is not an album for the faint of heart. It is a sonic tapestry that invites listeners to embark on a transformative journey alongside Limani, delving deep into the layers of his soul. This EP is for those who are willing to sit, listen, and peel off each emotional stratum, finding solace, understanding, and personal growth within the profound melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

With “Traveller,” Eric Limani hopes to connect with the people he created this project for – the wanderers, the seekers, and the dreamers who yearn for music that touches their very core. This EP represents a new chapter in Limani’s artistic career, one that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the hearts of those who are fortunate enough to experience it.

“Traveller” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Known for his powerful vocals, introspective lyrics, and captivating stage presence, and with his unique blend of folk music, soul, and alternative sounds, Limani has garnered a dedicated following and critical acclaim. “Traveller” represents a defining moment in his musical journey, showcasing his fine growth as an artist and his unwavering commitment to creating music that moves the soul.

