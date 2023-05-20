Ebuka Signs New Endorsement Deal with Lifestyle Firm

Bennett Oghifo

In its determination to sustain its position as a dominant player in the lifestyle real estate development sector, Periwinkle Condos has signed a multimillion naira endorsement deal with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the new face of the brand.

In an elaborate ceremony that took place in the company’s premises during the week, Chairman of the company, Dr. Chiedu Nweke acknowledged that

“We are awesomely delighted to welcome Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the Brand Ambassador and corporate face for Periwinkle Empire.”

The Chairman, Periwinkle Empire, explained that one of the reasons why the company decided to work with Ebuka is because he is known for class and integrity, which are also some of the company’s core values.

According to him, “We are incredibly positive and optimistic about the infinite possibilities and opportunities this business relationship will bring to both entities.”

In his response, Obi-Uchendu praised the company’s management for taking this decisive bold step to actualise its brand enhancement initiative.

He assured the management of his commitment and determination to lift the brand to its well deserved level and position it as the Brand to beat.

While Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate has iconic footprints in Asaba, Enugu with majority of its flagship signature projects in Eko Atlantic and Ikoyi, Victoria Island Highbrow areas, Ebuka, is a fit for purpose personality with a strong pedigree.

He is a lawyer, Television Host, presenter, and former Big Brother housemate. Ebuka is known for hosting various seasons of the Big Brother Naija show, for which he has gained praise. He is the official host of the long-running talk show “Rubbin’ Minds” on Channels TV and co-host of “The Spot” and “Men’s Corner” on Ebonylive TV.

Before this endorsement, he is already the ambassador for various brands in Nigeria, including Budweiser Nigeria, Samsung Nigeria, PorkMoney, and 2Sure Nigeria