 CP Seeks Collaboration with LivingTrust Mortgage Bank to Fight Crimes

The Osun State Police Commissioner, CP Kehinde Longe, has suggested ways financial institutions can help bring down the crime rate in the society.

Speaking during a visit by the Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Dr. Adekunle Adewole, and some members of the bank’s management, to the command headquarters, Osogbo, the police boss said banks have crucial roles to play in making society safer for all.

Longe, who expressed his delight at the visit, listed financial inclusion, funding of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and artisans as some of the ways banks can help to make crime less tempting to individuals, especially young people.

He maintained that if people are productively engaged, their propensity for engaging in crime will become very low.

The police boss also advocated a more robust partnership between security agencies and the banking industry, noting that a closer and more robust collaboration between the two institutions would be mutually rewarding and also beneficial to the larger society.

According to a statement by the bank in Osogbo on Thursday, Longe said as joint stakeholders in the security sector, the police, and financial institutions should work together to ensure that the majority of financial crimes perpetrated by fraudulent bank officials and customers are preempted and nipped in the bud.

Responding, Adewole described the visit as a fallout of the bank’s renewed partnership with the NPF, which commenced with the visit to the AIG Zone ‘11’, Mr. Akande Sikiru Kayode, last week.

According to him, the bank’s management decided to take the call further with the visit to the police commissioner.

Adewole said it has become imperative for banks and the police to work together to ensure a more effective and less rancorous recovery of bad debts.

Longe was joined by other senior officers in the command, including DCP Charles Dike, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, and DCP Omosanyin Eyintayo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, to welcome the visitors.



