Nasarawa’s Specialist Hospital Grounded as Doctors Join NARD’s Strike

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Medical services at the Nasarawa State government owned Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia have been grounded as resident doctors joined the five days warning strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

When THISDAY visited the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, yesterday, virtually no resident doctor, especially those on call, were seen at their duty posts.

Some major units at the hospital such as the Out Patient, Casualty and Maternity which were used to recording large number of patients on daily basis, were however completely empty.

The President of NARD in Nasarawa State, Dr. Yakubu Adeleke Ademola, who was seen going round the hospital in company of other officials to ensure resident doctors stay away from the facility, said they had no other option than to comply with the directive.

Ademola pointed out that doctors in public health facilities work under intense pressure due to poor welfare and inadequate personnel. He called on the Nasarawa State government to take urgent steps to address the issues to avoid further

impasse.

In an interview with THISDAY at the DASH, Lafia, an 80-years old Baba Hassan Audu said he had been at the hospital to access treatment since morning, but he was asked to go back.

“I have been suffering from tooth ache. I have an appointment with the doctor to receive medical attention but on reaching the hospital, I was told the doctors have gone on strike. I cannot afford the medical bill at a private hospital,” Baba Audu lamented.

Also, Mrs. Halima Tanko, who appealed for immediate end of the strike, expressed worry that the conditions of her twin babies who were born few days before the strike might get worse as she had no means of accessing treatment for the babies in private hospitals.

According to her, “I gave birth to this set of twins few days back. I brought them to the hospital because they are having some health issues, but there is no doctor to attend to them. I am appealing to government to listen to the demands of the doctors in our own interest.”

Meanwhile some major private health facilities in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, have continued to witness increased number of patients in their facilities due to the ongoing nationwide strike by the resident doctors.