Legend Of Alkebulan  Showcases African Rich Culture

Mary Nnah

Ahead of its May 20th public release, Tribe Temple Studio‘ “Legend of Alkebulan” held a private premiere of the animated movie in Lagos, Nigeria.

The movie according to the co-founder depicts “The ancient name of Africa known as Alkebulan. Alkebu-lan “mother of mankind” or “garden of Eden”.” Alkebulan is the oldest and the only word of indigenous origin.

“Africa was initially named Alkebulan and was widely referred to as Alkebulan before the name Africa was birthed.

“The film features a host of iconic characters from African mythology, including Sango from Yoruba, Ekwensu from Igbo, and Mansa Musa

Their goal with ‘Legend of Alkebulan’ is to share Africa’s rich cultural stories with a global audience, celebrating the beauty and diversity of Africa’s cultural heritage and diversity of African folklore while also showcasing the latest animation technology.

The Co-founder of the Tribe Temple, Adoga Emmanuel said the project was born out of the necessity to do something for Africa that hasn’t been done before, so if you look at the Western world, they try to make believe, their stories are so real but they try to preserve stories through storytelling.

“Africa is such a wonderful place, but we don’t have a story we don’t have documentation of our history, every old man that dies is a library of its own.

“So this project was born with the view to project Africa to let people know about African gods, culture, Kings, Queens the list is endless. We want to project Africa for the world to see our diverse culture and religion. For this, we will be touching on most of Africa’s cultural identity.

On his part, another Co-Founder Scott Eneje said that there was a misconception about the character and personalities of the African gods. When you call someone Esu or Ekwensu, the image one has is the devil. The devil has its character likewise this god.

Eneje said as a child there were tales and myths told about these gods and he discovered they have their unique features. It’s not about the money but preserving the African culture. We want to tell our stories the way they have never been told about Africa.

He pointed out some of the features of these gods like the goddess of love that turned into a river, Sango was a war God who was furious.

The movie equally centered on other sub-theme of freedom, and inhumane treatment among others.

“African mythology is rich with stories of gods and goddesses who are believed to have shaped the world and influenced the lives of humans. These deities have distinct characteristics, powers, and roles. In Africa, each region has its own set of divine beings that are revered and worshipped by the people.