Lawmaker, Others Advocate Food Fortification at Workplace against Malnutrition

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Senator representing Kwara Central in the 9th National Assembly, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, among other key stakeholders, yesterday called for the promotion of fortified food among the workforce to combat malnutrition and boost the nation’s economy.

The senator remarked on this at the campaign launch and media roundtable themed “Fortifying Nigeria’s Future: A Media Roundtable on Promoting Fortification Compliance and Workforce Nutrition in Nigeria” by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), National Economic Summit Group (NESG) and E-Health in Lagos.

According to Oloriegbe, there is a need for a comprehensive approach to address malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency in the country.

“Before pregnancy, get our young girls to get good food, discourage early child marriage so women mature before they get married. That way, their body is prepared to have babies that such a baby will be well,” he said.

He underscored the significance of good health care, primary health care that delivers good antenatal. “Promoting, at least, quality antenatal for a minimum of four visits during pregnancy will be better.”

Oloriegbe also advocated exclusive breastfeeding at the workplace for the first six months of life.

To do this, he insisted that Nigeria adopt a policy allowing six months of maternity leave, especially for elite and working women who still get fully paid.

The senator, however, decried that some areas in Nigeria are experiencing an “Absolute lack of food due to poverty and our conflict.

“We have to address the conflict and poverty because when people are poor, they don’t have the resources to get food”.

In his recommendation, he urged the government to do more beyond the agricultural intervention programmes.

Speaking on the role of food fortification in addressing micronutrient deficiencies, the President of the Nutrition Association of Nigeria, Prof. Wasiu Afolabi, emphasised the need to prioritise food fortification across manufacturing processes and production chains through proactive media reportage that promotes well-informed citizens on appropriate food choices.

He and other stakeholders suggested integrating food fortification into organisations’ policies coupled with targeted sensitisation and awareness at employees’ levels to activate compliance with workforce nutrition while enhancing productivity in the work environment.