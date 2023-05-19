First Ladies Influencing Good Governance in Nigeria, Says  Tambuwal

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that the first ladies in Nigeria have been instrumental in shaping and influencing the course of good governance in the country.

He said that the first ladies use their unique positions and platforms to effect meaningful changes in their communities and beyond.

According to him, one of such is through the promotion of education and health initiatives, or empowering women and girls.

Governor Tambuwal, who stated this yesterday in his keynote address at the 2023 incoming and, returning and outgoing Governors Spouses’ Induction Summit holding in Abuja, said that the first ladies have consistently demonstrated their ability to make a difference in the lives of those around them.

He urged the incoming governors’ wives to embrace the opportunity with open hearts and open minds, opining that they have been given a platform to effect change, to uplift communities, and to foster unity.

According to him, their unique voices, experiences, and passions would undoubtedly shape the narrative of their time as first ladies and charged them to use the privilege wisely, for the power of their influence can be transformative.

NGF Chairman reassured the first ladies that the Governors Forum is committed to continuing their support to their Forum, firmly believing in the importance of fostering a strong network and collaboration among governors spouses.

“We are reminded of the incredible power that first ladies possess to inspire and lead change.

Throughout history, first ladies have been instrumental in shaping and influencing the course of our nation, using their unique positions and platforms to effect meaningful change in their communities and beyond.

“Whether your advocacy for important causes, your work to promote education and health initiatives, or your efforts to empower women and girls. These set of first ladies have consistently demonstrated their ability to make a difference in the lives of those around them

“Your leadership and your unwavering commitment to the NGWF have been an inspiration to us all. You have shown us the Governors what is possible when we work together to build a brighter future for all.

“I urge you to embrace this opportunity with open hearts and open minds. You have been given a platform to effect change, to uplift communities, and to foster unity. Your unique voices, experiences, and passions will undoubtedly shape the narrative of your time as First Ladies. Use this privilege wisely, for the power of your influence can be transformative.

“Let us remember the power of our collective efforts. By collaborating, sharing best practices, and supporting one another, we can create a ripple effect that transcends state lines. Together, we can lead with a commitment to the betterment of our communities” Tambuwal urges.

The NGF chairman however advised the outgoing and returning first ladies to continue to service and steadfast commitment to their respective states, noting that they have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals through their initiatives, programmes, and advocacy.

According to him, their leadership has set the stage for progress, and thanked them for their tenure as First Ladies benefited with purpose, fulfillment, and an unwavering dedication to the people they serve.

Governor Tambuwal charged them to continue to make a difference in the lives of their citizens, as they continue to partner for good governance at the subnational.

Earlier in her remark, the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari said that the commitments of the First Ladies to democracy as wives and leaders required collective efforts to building strong foundation for democratic governance.

She said irrespective of their differences and experiences, their challenges should not deter their commitments to serve Nigeria better but must remain committed to the development of a new Nigeria as the call to action is to take a lead in promoting democracy and gender participation of women in politics and governance.

According to Aisha, the Frist Ladies “renewed hope” is a vision that requires capacity building and strategies for more impactful democratic change and inclusion.

She therefore mentioned that the induction summit is hence important in providing participants, opportunities to fine tune their collective vision for more effective democratization.

Aisha also noted that the summit provides avenue in acquiring ideals for promoting excellence and innovation in all the processes of governance, saying the Building capacities of the State Governors’ Wives is an initiative that signals a positive beginning in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

“I would like to remind the serving and incoming spouses of the Executive Governors to give more support to their husbands in order to ensure delivery of good governance. We should remember that our duty first, is to serve our communities and to do so.

“I therefore urge you to translate the brilliant ideals of today’s summit and utilize it to promote women’s rights and empowerment. I must emphasis that it is important to translate our gender policy into action. Our “vision” of building a better Nigeria should start from our States and through You as we lay a foundation for greater Nigeria.

“Let us try and turn our current challenges to opportunities for creating a new Nigerian that is safe, secure and sustainable. On this note,, I plight challenge all to remain focus, dedicated and committed to the flight of our children and the nation.

“It is through your support and dedication to helping women and the girl-child that their dreams can be actualized and potentials become realisable. It is doable and I know You can do it,” Aisha stressed.