CRC Unveils CRC Risk Calculator to Improve Financial Decisions

Nume Ekeghe

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has announced the release of its innovative CRC Risk Calculator, aimed at empowering businesses to make better financial decisions.

The firm in a statement noted that the CRC Risk Calculator evaluates multiple factors, including the number of performing and non-performing loans of the borrower, current loan balance, overdue amounts on the borrower’s credit profile, credit score, among others.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Tunde Popoola said: “The launch of CRC Risk Calculator is a significant milestone for us, we believe that access to accurate and reliable information is critical for making informed financial decisions.

“The Risk Calculator is designed to provide lenders with a clear understanding of the riskiness of borrowers, which is crucial for granting credit facilities, and other financial services. We believe that the CRC Risk Calculator will be a game-changer for businesses looking to make better financial decisions. We are committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions that empower businesses to make better-informed lending decisions. The CRC Risk Calculator is part of our broader service offerings leveraging technology and data analytics to deliver more value to our customers.”

“We understand that many businesses require insights to evaluate their customers’ creditworthiness,” said Peggy Chukwuma-Nwosu, the Chief Commercial Officer of CRC. “The CRC Risk Calculator simplifies this process, providing lenders with a clear picture of their borrower’s risk profile. This is particularly important as lenders and credit grantors use credit scores and risk assessments to determine eligibility and loan terms.”