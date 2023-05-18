Youths  Destroy Multi-million Dollars Coconut Farm in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has expressed worry over the destruction of multi-million dollars coconut plantation by youths of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of the state, which he described as an act of sabotage meant to frustrate the project.

“We woke up this morning (Tuesday) and the entire coconut plantation we planted, which were already fruiting were destroyed by the youths of Eastern Obolo, a multi-million dollar project all gone, and we have a refinery.

“I think this is condemnable. I don’t know who will support this. I don’t know who will not condemn this, but I think this is extremely unfair. I believe the youth leaders in the state will rise up to condemn this in totality because you are cutting employment opportunities of people,” the governor lamented

Emmanuel was sad over the destruction of the coconut plantation when he inaugurated the 16.71 kilometre Abak Ifia-Ikpe Mbak Eyop Ikot Abia Osom- Nko Road with 2.1 kilometre outfall drains in Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara Local Government Areas, at Ikpe Mbak Eyop in Obot Akara yesterday.

He pointed out that the destroyed coconut plantation was meant to provide jobs for the people as well as raw material for the coconut oil refinery sited in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

Emmanuel maintained that the destructive act has not only cut-off employment opportunities and other economic benefits from the people, but has truncated negotiations made by investors to invest in the project.

He called on youths to take ownership of government projects cited in their communities.

The governor stressed that the unwarranted destruction of the plantation as the bane of socio-economic development in Africa and urged youth leaders in the state to device legitimate means of checkmating such act.

He noted that the new road project, which connected various communities in the two local government areas was a fulfillment of his promise to provide live touching projects that would transform the rural communities.

He said: “I said in my second term that we will do a lot that will impact on the economic lives of the people within the rural areas and this project is one of them.

“Let me thank the contractor that handled this project and like the paramount ruler said a lot of food and farm produce from this area will easily be transported to the urban market and it will improve the economic lives of the people.”

He thanked the youths of Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas for their cooperation with the contractors during the construction of the road and called on them to take ownership of every project sited in their communities.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, described the project as a hybrid road construction handled by Gracib Investment Limited and Flashpoint Technical Services Limited, which consisted of two parts.

Ibanga said that the road is constructed with side drains and two outfall drains to meet international standard, adding that it has opened up the communities to urban cities for trade and commercial businesses.

Messages by Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien, a member representing Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State Constituency, Hon. Idongesit Ntekpere and the Paramount Ruler of Obot Akara, Okuku Uwa Umo Adiaka, appreciated the sterling performance of the Governor Emmanuel who has given the people of the area a sense of belonging.

They explained that food and farm produce will now be easily transported to the urban cities for a better market.